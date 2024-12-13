Bodycam Footage Shows DUI Arrest Of Stafford School Superintendent George Chidiac (Video)

George Chidiac of Bayville was arrested after crashing into a utility pole on Sunday, Oct. 27, according to an arrest report. Berkeley Township police responded to reports of a power outage and a loud explosion on Chelsea Drive near Mill Creek Road at around 12:20 a.m.

Police said Chidiac, 52, was walking away from his gray Kia Forte that crashed off Chelsea Drive when officers arrived. He told the officers he was "going home to get help."

When questioned further, Chidiac admitted the damaged car was his and said he had consumed a "couple of drinks" at Stonefire Bar and Grill in Beachwood, the arrest report said. Officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath and that his speech was slurred.

Video of the incident obtained by Transparent Bodycam showed the crash scene and Chidiac's arrest. After denying medical treatment, an officer asked him if he agreed to be put through field sobriety tests.

"I guess if I have to be," he replied.

Chidiac failed a walking and "one leg stand" test, and he was taken into custody. A breathalyzer test at Berkeley police headquarters showed his blood alcohol content was 0.172 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Chidiac was charged by summons with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and careless driving. He was processed and released to his wife.

The crash caused significant damage to the utility pole, prompting emergency repairs by crews from Verizon and Jersey Central Power & Light.

Chidiac earns a salary of $203,940, according to state Department of Education records.

Stephanie Bush, the district’s curriculum, instruction, and planning director, was currently serving as acting superintendent.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manahawkin-Stafford and receive free news updates.