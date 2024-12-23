The Waretown Volunteer Fire Company confirmed its crews were at the scene of a "large structure fire" on the island on Monday, Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post at 8:03 a.m.

6abc Action News reported the multi-alarm fire destroyed the home in Beach Haven. The blaze reportedly started on Holly Drive at around 5 a.m.

Online real estate websites estimated the house was worth millions of dollars, NBC10 Philadelphia reported. There have been no reports of injuries as of press time.

Video from both news stations' helicopters showed huge plumes of thick, white smoke coming from the homes. Firefighters were also seen extinguishing flames at around 6:50 a.m.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

