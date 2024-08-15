Boil Water Advisory Issued In Parts Of Passaic County Amid Water Main Break

The advisory was issued Thursday, Aug. 15 at noon to American Water customers across Little Falls and Woodland Park.

The advisory was the result of emergency repairs to a water main break on Notchcroft Drive in the Great Notch area of Little Falls.

Any water to used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Water is okay for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted, which American Water says will be around 9 p.m.

