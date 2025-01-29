Lockdown Lifted At Linden Elementary School After Attempted Carjacking: Police

At 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Curtis Street on reports of an attempted carjacking and School #1 was notified and placed on lockdown, Linden police said.

Two juveniles wearing masks approached a vehicle as it was stopped along the curb, police said. The suspects opened the driver's side door, motioned as if they had a weapon, and ordered the driver to get out, police said. The driver ignored the suspects commands and pulled away from the scene, police said.

Officers located two juveniles matching the suspect's description and stopped them nearby, police said. A subsequent investigation positively identified the juveniles as the suspects and they were taken into custody, police said.

The lockdown was implemented at 8:28 a.m. and lifted at 8:53 a.m., after police confirmed there was no ongoing risk to the school or its surrounding area, the school district said

The suspects may have been involved in a similar incident in the Walgreens parking lot at 22 E. St. George Ave, police said. No injuries were reported in either incident, and both incidents remain under investigation by the Linden Police Juvenile Aid Bureau and Detective Bureau, police said.

