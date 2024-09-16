Lakewood Man Killed While Leaving Car To Dump Booze After Rollover Crash: Police

Yosimar Quirozcisneros, 23, died in the crash on Saturday, Sept. 14, a Lakewood Police Department spokesperson said. Officers responded to Route 70 West near Vermont Avenue at around 1:10 a.m.

Investigators said Quirozcisneros rolled over his 2006 Mazda just after 1 a.m. His car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A witness saw Quirozcisneros get out of his car and carry what turned out to be alcoholic beverages. He dumped the drinks on the side of the road.

As Quirozcisneros walked back to his car, he was hit by a 2003 Lexus driven by a 21-year-old Hillsborough man. Quirozcisneros was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A female passenger in the Lexus broke her wrist and suffered a head injury. She was expected to survive.

The investigation remained ongoing and no summonses have been issued as of Monday, Sept. 16.

