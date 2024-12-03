Two Charged In Crash That Injured Kearny Moped Operator On Super Bowl Sunday : Prosecutor

On Sunday, Feb. 11, a moped operator was struck by a cargo van in the area of Harrison Avenue and Bergen Avenue in Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A 67-year-old North Arlington man sustained life-threatening injuries, Suarez said. The cargo van did not remain on the scene, but was recovered near the crash site, Suarez said.

Sandra Morocho, 33, falsely reported she was operating the vehicle when Sergio Morocho, 35 had been driving at the time of the crash, Suarez said. Sergio did not own the cargo van and was not authorized to be using the vehicle at the time of the crash, Suarez said. Two children were unrestrained in the back of the cargo van when the crash occurred, Suarez said.

Sergio was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision, unlawful taking of means of conveyance and endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said. Sandra was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and hindering, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Kearny and receive free news updates.