IDs Of Two Dead In Kearny Fire Released, Arson Task Force Investigating: Prosecutor

The blaze in Kearny broke out just after midnight at a home on 56 Hamilton Ave., where firefighters arrived to find heavy fire pouring from the residence, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. During fire suppression efforts, emergency responders discovered two victims inside the home with severe injuries.

Martin Wilson, 61, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead at approximately 1:20 a.m., authorities said. Mary Beth Guenther, 58, was transported to Clara Maas Medical Center, where she died around 12 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began in the basement of the home. While the exact cause has not yet been determined, investigators do not suspect foul play, officials said.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is working closely with the Kearny Fire Department and Kearny Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

