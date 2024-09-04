Fair 79°

SUV Driver Killed, Passenger Injured In Jackson Township Crash With Dump Truck: Police

One person was killed and another was injured when an SUV and a dump truck crashed in Jackson Township, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Jackson Township (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Jackson Police Department
The SUV driver died in the crash on Cassville Road (County Route 571) on Wednesday, Sept. 4, police Chief Matthew Kunz confirmed to Daily Voice. Officers responded to the wreck at around 12:05 p.m.

An SUV passenger was seriously injured in the crash that also involved a commercial dump truck. The passenger was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment. 

The crash closed Cassville Road between Leesville and Freehold roads, police said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as investigators remained at the scene.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on the developing story.

