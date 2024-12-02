Pedestrian, 71, Dies In Howell Township Crash On Route 9: Prosecutors

The 71-year-old man died in the crash on Saturday, Nov. 30, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release.

Howell police responded to the crash scene on Route 9 near Strickland Road just before 7:45 p.m. Officers found the unnamed man and he was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Howell man in a 2016 Honda CR-V, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. No charges or summonses have been issued as of Monday, Dec. 2.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.