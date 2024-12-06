Farmingdale School Board Member Charged With Child Porn Possession, Prosecutors Say

William Shaffer, 47, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 6, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release. He was charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The county prosecutor's office received a tip in September from a cloud-based software company through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Investigators learned Shaffer had been viewing and possessing child porn.

Shaffer was taken into custody by the high-tech bureau and search warrant execution team for the county prosecutor's office. Prosecutors haven't said if the crime Shaffer is accused of committing involved any Farmingdale students.

Shaffer was re-elected to another term on Farmingdale's board of education in November's election, according to county results. He and one other candidate ran for two open seats.

Anyone with information about Shaffer should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

