At 11:01 a.m., a 2024 Black Kia Forte, driven by Kris VanBuskirk, collided with a 2012 Ford F-250 on Route 34 and Airport Blvd. in Wall Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

The driver of the F-250 remained on scene while VanBuskirk was hospitalized, authorities said.

VanBuskirk is remembered for his love of life, the kind of man who could turn a trip to the grocery store into a memorable escapade, according to his obituary from Silverton Memorial Home.

He was also a computer whiz, who worked as an engineer at Hunter Technology, where he was the go-to for tech meltdowns, his obituary reads. In his free time, VanBuskirk loved video games and traveling, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Paul, his stepparents Erick and Stephanie, his siblings, Anthony and Alyssa and his partner, Charlie, his obituary reads.

"The world may be a little quieter without Kris's jokes and laughter, but his spirit lives on in every funny story retold, every game won in his honor, and every journey taken with him in mind," his obituary reads. "Kris's life was a testament to the power of joy and the strength of kinship."

A funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 at noon at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home in Toms River.

