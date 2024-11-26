Rabid Skunk Found In Hopewell Township, Health Officials Say

The skunk was found near Van Dyke Road in Hopewell Township on Saturday, Nov. 23, the township's health department said in a news release on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The animal was submitted for testing at the state Public Health and Environmental Laboratories in Trenton. It was confirmed to be positive for rabies on Monday, Nov. 25.

Rabies is a deadly but preventable viral disease spread primarily through animal bites. The virus can also be transmitted when saliva from an infected animal comes into contact with a person’s eyes, mouth, or an open wound.

Immediate vaccination after exposure can prevent the disease, but officials emphasized that people who didn't have direct contact with the animal are not at risk.

While most skunks are not rabid, unusual behavior—such as daytime activity or lying on the ground—can be a warning sign. However, infected animals may also appear to act normally.

Residents are urged not to handle wild animals. You should report any concerning sightings to Hopewell Township Animal Control on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 609-537-0278.

You can also call the police non-emergency line on nights and weekends at 609-737-3100.

