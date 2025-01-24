Trio Busted In Hoboken For Using Stolen Postal Service Key: Police

At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of someone trying to open a mailbox near Seventh Street and Willow Avenue, a spokeswoman for the Hoboken police said. When officers arrived, they saw Abdoul Toure, a 26-year-old New York resident leaving the area and getting into a vehicle, which was subsequently pulled over, authorities said.

An investigation uncovered nine stolen credit cards in a pocket on the front passenger side door, as well as two bags filled with envelopes and documents containing various names and addresses, authorities said. A stack of checks for various amounts was also found in the glove compartment, authorities said.

Sean Mille, a 30-year-old East Stroudsberg, PA resident and Jacquez McCall, a 31-year-old Paterson resident, were in the vehicle and also arrested, authorities said.

Officers recovered a master key that had been stolen from a postal worker in Hoboken last month, authorities said. The three were charged with burglary, theft of movable property, conspiracy to commit burglary, credit card theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal attempt, authorities said.

While he was being transported, Miller kicked one of the officers and was additionally charged with aggravated assault, authorities said.

