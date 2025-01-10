Hoboken Mayor Won't Run For Re-Election

In a statement, Bhalla said he made the decision after conversations with his family. Bhalla unsuccessfully primaried Rep. Rob Menendez last year in New Jersey's 8th Congressional District. He was first elected in 2017.

"Serving as your Mayor these past seven years has been and will continue to be the privilege of my lifetime," Bhalla said. I am immensely proud of the historic improvements we've made together on everything from securing the former Union Dry Dock site for public use, creating a model for pedestrian safety through our Vision Zero campaign, opening what is likely the country's largest resiliency park at ResilienCity Park, and so much more."

Bhalla did not say what his future plans were, but said he plans "to pursue public service through a different path."

"I'm more than confident about the future of Hoboken, and the path our team has paved for whomever is elected as your next leader," Bhalla said. "I have no doubt that the future is bright. I also have full faith that the voters of Hoboken will select a trusted leader to bring our city to even greater heights in the years ahead."

A civil rights attorney, Bhalla previously served on the Hoboken City Council from 2009 to 2018. He was New Jersey's first Sikh mayor.

