Pedestrian Killed At Hazlet Intersection Sparks Ongoing Investigation, Prosecutors Say

The woman died near the intersection of Route 36 and Union Avenue, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Hazlet police responded to the pedestrian crash scene at around 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Investigators said a man driving south in the right lane of Route 36 struck the woman as he approached the intersection. The woman was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges or summonses have been issued as of press time. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team was helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Hazlet Township Police Department at 732-264-0763, ext. 2110.

