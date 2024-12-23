Massive Fire Battles Subzero Temps, Draws Response From 12 Departments In Hampton Township

The Sussex County Sheriff’s 911 Center began receiving calls about the blaze at the in the Carriage Acres development of Hampton Township, around 7:50 a.m., Hampton Township Fire & Rescue reported. Smoke was visible from all sides of the building when Chief 48-1 arrived on the scene. The chief confirmed the fire to dispatch, triggering a multi-agency response.

Hampton Fire’s 48Engine2 was the first unit to arrive, deploying several lines to knock down the flames and protect nearby structures. Departments from Newton, Stillwater, Fredon, Lafayette, Andover, Frankford, Branchville, Wantage, Franklin, Sussex Borough, and Sandyston responded to assist, officials said.

The subzero temperatures and freezing conditions presented additional challenges, prompting support from the Hampton Department of Public Works (DPW), State Department of Transportation, and Sussex County DPW for traffic control and salting operations.

Special thanks were extended to the canteen unit, New Jersey State Police, and additional EMS agencies who supported firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hampton Township Fire Prevention Bureau and the Sussex County Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported, though the extent of damage to the property has not yet been released.

