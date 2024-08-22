Hamilton Township Man Dies While Walking Across Road With Dog, Police Say

Mohamed Ahmed, 63, of Hamilton, died in the crash on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the township's police division said in a news release. The crash happened on Hamilton Avenue near the intersection with Donald Drive at around 4:10 p.m.

Investigators said Ahmed was walking with his dog on the west side of Hamilton Avenue when they tried to cross the road "from a mid-block location." Ahmed stepped into the westbound lane and was hit by an oncoming 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

Ahmed was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the Trenton hospital. The 72-year-old Trenton man who drove the minivan and Ahmed's dog weren't injured.

Police said the minivan had the green light at the intersection with Donald Drive. Speed didn't appear to be a cause of the crash and Ahmed didn't use a nearby crosswalk.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Hamilton Police Division at 609-581-4000.

