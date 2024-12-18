The person entered the track area at the Haddonfield station as an eastbound train approached at around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, a PATCO spokesperson said.

The train "made contact" with the person and they were transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition was unknown as of press time.

No details about the person’s identity or why they were on the tracks have been released.

The incident caused delays of about 15 minutes in both directions along the PATCO line. Trains were operating in each direction "with possible minor residual delays," PATCO said in a Facebook post at 12:37 p.m.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information should call Delaware River Port Authority police at 856-968-3301.

