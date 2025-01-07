Woman, Two Dogs Rescued After Being Submerged In Water: Gloucester PD

At 1:45 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to Timber Creek Dog Park at 1701 Chews Landing Rd. in Blackwood and found the woman and her two dogs stuck in the water, Gloucester Township police said.

First responders used specialized equipment to rescue the woman, who was approximately 35 feet from the shoreline and partially submerged in freezing water, police said. Medical treatment was initiated at the scene and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester Township and receive free news updates.