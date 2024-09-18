Juvenile Bicyclist Struck, Seriously Injured By Car In Gloucester Township: Police

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at Chews Landing Road near Little Gloucester Road in Gloucester Township, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the injured juvenile in the roadway. The driver, who was uninjured, remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The bicyclist was taken local hospital with serious injuries. Gloucester Township Fire Department Squad 88, Virtua Paramedics, and Inspira Basic Life Support assisted at the scene.

This incident is under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT). No criminal charges have been filed, and the identities of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation and notifications.

