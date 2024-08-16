Illegal ATV Driver Seriously Injured In Reckless Black Horse Pike Crash: Gloucester Twp PD

The four-wheeled ATV operator was found lying in the roadway while the ATV itself had come to rest in a nearby wooded area near Clementon Avenue around 6:35 p.m., local police said.

Police say the driver had "unlawfully and recklessly" operated the ATV on the Black Horse Pike. As a result of this reckless driving, the driver lost control and was ejected from the ATV. The unmanned vehicle continued to travel northbound on the Black Horse Pike before eventually crashing into the woods.

Several concerned citizens quickly came to the aid of the injured driver and alerted emergency services. The driver was subsequently transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT).

The Blackwood Fire Company (Station 84), Virtua Paramedics, and Inspira Basic Life Support units also provided assistance at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed.

The identities of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation and notifications.

Safety Reminder from GTPD: ATVs are designed for off-road use and are not street-legal. Operating an ATV on public roadways is illegal and highly dangerous. Careless operation of these vehicles can lead to severe crashes and injuries. We urge all ATV riders to adhere to the law and operate their vehicles responsibly.If you witnessed this crash or have any information related to it, please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or use our GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at (856) 842-5560. You may also use our GTPD Anonymous Crime Website here: https://gtpolice.com/tips

