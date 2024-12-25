Future Of Joy Ripped Away By Fire For Officer, Wife, New Baby In Gloucester Township

The fire broke out on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at approximately 3:12 PM, at 1718 Kingswood Place in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township.

Emergency responders from Blackwood, Chews Landing, Erial, Lambs Terrace, Pine Hill, and Winslow fire departments battled the blaze, bringing it under control with assistance from Inspira BLS, Volunteers of America, and the Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management.

Though no one was home at the time of the fire, the family’s beloved dog was rescued by firefighters. Their home and nearly all of their possessions, however, were destroyed. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross as they work to rebuild.

Andre and his wife, Dajshia Gibson, launched a GoFundMe campaign to seek help from the community. The fundraiser describes how their happy future was suddenly upended by the fire, leaving them grappling with immense loss. "We lost everything," the campaign states, emphasizing the need for immediate support to rebuild their lives.

Andre, who has dedicated his career to protecting and serving Camden County, is now relying on the support of his community. Donations will go toward replacing essential items and helping the family find a new place to live.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office leading the probe. Officials have also reminded residents of the importance of working smoke alarms and fire suppression systems to prevent such tragedies.

"Working smoke alarms provide early warnings, allowing you to evacuate promptly. When there is smoke, there is fire, which can spread quickly," said a Gloucester Township official.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester Township and receive free news updates.