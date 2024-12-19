An event called "Coach Mac’s KO Cancer Drive By" will be held in the Freehold Township High School parking lot at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22. The drive-by was planned to show support for 44-year-old Brian McNamara as he undergoes heavy chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

The special parade was organized by a close friend of McNamara's named Lenny.

"Everyone has been asking to see Brian, but due to his current treatment schedule and health, this drive-by allows everyone to safely show their support," a Facebook event description said.

McNamara's supporters were encouraged to cheer loudly and bring their energy to motivate the linebackers coach. The Bagel Nook and Dunkin' have offered to donate free coffee, hot chocolate, bagels, and donuts.

Before joining the Patriots, "Coach Mac" spent 23 years coaching and teaching at Brick Township High School. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is a devoted husband and father to three children, two of whom are in college.

According to a GoFundMe page, McNamara first thought he was dealing with a sinus infection. After undergoing multiple tests, scans, and biopsies, he was diagnosed with a rare head and neck cancer known for rapidly spreading.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $50,600 from at least 650 donations as of Thursday, Dec. 19.

"Brian is a selfless, caring individual who would do anything for others," wrote Diana Petriello, the fundraiser's organizer. "Unfortunately, his battle with cancer is going to be long and incredibly challenging, involving extensive treatments and potentially surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center."

You can click here to see the Facebook event for "Coach Mac’s KO Cancer Drive By".

