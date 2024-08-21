A Few Clouds 74°

Crash With Injuries Backs Up Route 9 Traffic Near Freehold Intersection: Njdot

A crash with injuries caused significant delays near a busy intersection in Monmouth County, officials said.

A crash caused traffic delays near the intersection of Route 9 and Schank Road (Route 79) in Freehold Township, NJ, on August 21, 2024.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Chris Spiker
The crash happened at the intersection of Route 9 and Schank Road (Route 79) in Freehold Township, the state Department of Transportation said at 3:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Two northbound and three southbound lanes were closed on Route 9. Traffic on Route 79 wasn't allowed to cross the intersection.

It was unclear how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash as of press time.

NJDOT also said five- to 10-minute delays were expected and drivers in the area should use caution.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

