Crash With Injuries Backs Up Route 9 Traffic Near Freehold Intersection: Njdot

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 9 and Schank Road (Route 79) in Freehold Township, the state Department of Transportation said at 3:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Two northbound and three southbound lanes were closed on Route 9. Traffic on Route 79 wasn't allowed to cross the intersection.

It was unclear how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash as of press time.

NJDOT also said five- to 10-minute delays were expected and drivers in the area should use caution.

