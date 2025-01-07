Overcast 21°

Newark Man Arrested For Liquor Store Break-In: Franklin Borough Police

A 36-year-old Newark man was recently arrested for breaking into a Sussex County liquor store and taking alcohol, police said.

Angel Soler used a tool to break the glass sliding door of Right Bottle at Sterling Plaza, Franklin Borough police said. Soler gained entry to the cash register, removed bottles of alcohol and a tablet belong to the store, police said.

Soler was charged burglary, theft of movable property, and criminal mischief, police said. He was also arrested by the Passaic County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges, police said.

