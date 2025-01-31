Lacey Township Man Charged With Murdering Father: Prosecutor

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, Lacey Township police responded to a residence on Weehawken Avenue after Justin Donaldson would not let family members into the residence. Police found Justin's father, David Donaldson, dead with apparent trauma to his face, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation by law enforcement determined Justin was responsible for his father's death, Billhimer said. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been detained since his apprehension, Billhimer said.

