Forked River Man, 39, Strikes Utility Pole, Dies In Rollover Crash: Police

Christopher Winkle, 39, died in the crash on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Lacey Township Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Dover Road at around 12:19 a.m. Officers arrived to find a severely damaged 2016 Nissan Frontier overturned in the woods.

Winkle was ejected from the truck during the crash. Paramedics tried to save Winkle's life but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said Winkle was driving north when his vehicle veered off Dover Road and struck a utility pole. The pickup crossed into the southbound lane, hit a guardrail, and overturned.

Dover Road was closed for about four hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Lacey police at 609-693-6636, ext. 2602.

