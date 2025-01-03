Speed Monitor Sign Stolen: Flemington PD

The speed monitor sign was stolen on Park Avenue after it was struck on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the Flemington Borough Police Department said. The sign belongs to goHunterdon and was being used as part of an ongoing speed survey in partnership with the Borough of Flemington, police said.

Police said the speed monitor sign "plays a vital role in ensuring road safety for our community."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 908-782-3434.

