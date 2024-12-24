Light Snow Fog/Mist 24°

Firefighters Endure Brutal Cold To Extinguish Raritan Blaze: Authorities

Firefighters in Raritan Township fought the elements and a heavy fire on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22.

Heavy smoke in Raritan Township.

 Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad Facebook
Sam Barron

At 9:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Cross Creek Drive in Raritan Township, Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said. The extreme cold  remote location, and need for water shuttle operations made battling the blaze a challenge, first responders said. Crews worked into the early morning hours to bring the blaze under control, firefighters said.

One person was treated at the scene, first responders said. Crews returned to the scene the next morning to extinguish hot spots, authorities said.

