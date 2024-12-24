Firefighters Endure Brutal Cold To Extinguish Raritan Blaze: Authorities

At 9:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Cross Creek Drive in Raritan Township, Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said. The extreme cold remote location, and need for water shuttle operations made battling the blaze a challenge, first responders said. Crews worked into the early morning hours to bring the blaze under control, firefighters said.

One person was treated at the scene, first responders said. Crews returned to the scene the next morning to extinguish hot spots, authorities said.

