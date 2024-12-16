'Miracle': Cops, Good Samaritans Use CPR To Save 9-Year-Old: Fairfield PD

At 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Kids Empire at 437 Route 46 West on a report of a child who collapsed and was not breathing, Fairfield police said.

Sergeant Brian Sabatelli, corporal David Lagan and officers Louis Bisciotti and Daniel Kalinowski arrived on scene and found two Good Samaritans performing CPR on the child, police said. They took over until medical personnel arrived on scene, police said. The child was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said.

The child’s condition has improved but will require additional medical treatment, police said.

Fairfield Public Information Officer Stacy Chiarolanza called the incident a miracle.

"Performing CPR can be an emotional task, but having to do it on a child is something no one ever wants to do," Chiarolanza said. "This was the absolute best outcome for such a terrible situation."

