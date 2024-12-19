Victory On Tap: Quick Draw Ticket Snags $36K At Edgewater Park Pub, Lotto Officials Say

The Quick Draw Progressive ticket was sold at 45th Street Pub in Edgewater Park on Thursday, Dec. 19, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. The $36,575 prize was 10 percent of the full jackpot.

Quick Draw Progressive tickets are sold statewide and offer players a quick way to check for wins.

Every Quick Draw ticket automatically includes a set of nine randomly selected numbers, printed at the bottom of the ticket under "Your Jackpot Numbers." If all nine numbers match during any of the eligible drawings, the player wins a share of the jackpot.

Payouts depend on the amount wagered. A $1 wager wins 10 percent of the jackpot, while higher wagers increase the share, up to 100 percent for tickets with a $10-per-draw wager or more.

The jackpot had grown to more than $329,000 as of press time.

