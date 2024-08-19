Edison Man, 45, Found Dead Floating In River In East Brunswick Identified: State Police

The body of 45-year-old Reynaldo Salcedo-Tavarez was discovered near where the Raritan and South rivers meet on Thursday, Aug. 8, a state police spokesperson said on Monday, Aug. 19.

Marine troopers responded to the report of a person in the water at around 7:42 a.m. Salcedo-Tavarez's body was seen floating and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salcedo-Tavarez's death remained under investigation and no other information was available.

