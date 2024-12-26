Sinkhole Opens On Route 80 Causing Delays: Njdot

At 7:45 a.m.,

I-80 eastbound closed and detoured for Route 80 eastbound was closed after Exit 34 in Wharton due to a sinkhole in the right shoulder encroaching the right lane, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Crews are evaluating the situation and designing a repair, NJDOT said.

Motorists should expect delays or plan an alternate route, NJDOT said.

The following detour is in place until further notice:

I-80 eastbound Detour:

• Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

• Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

• Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

• Merge onto Route 15 southbound

• Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

