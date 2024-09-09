Cops ID Motorcyclist Killed In Route 55 Hit-Run Crash (Update)

William Baldwin lost control while on his Harley-Davidson on the entrance ramp from Route 40 east at milepost 39.2 in Franklin Township around 3:50 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

That's when he veered left, struck the curb, and entered the southbound lane of travel, where he ejected and struck by an unknown vehicle, Lebron said.

State Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down the vehicle, which "had at least one set of tandem tires," according to Lebron. The unknown vehicle left the scene of the crash prior to the trooper’s arrival, he said.

The crash closed all lanes of travel on Route 55 for several hours Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events prior to or following the crash is asked to contact Troop "A" Bellmawr Station at 856-933-0662. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Deptford and receive free news updates.