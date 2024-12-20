A GoFundMe page said Mark Yurkanin was rushed to Cooper University Hospital with serious injuries when he was hit on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Yurkanian lives in Collingswood, according to his Facebook profile.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $26,000 from at least 398 donations as of Friday, Dec. 20.

"Mark's music, smile, and loving nature have such a remarkable reach throughout the music community," wrote Alyssa Davidson, the fundraiser's organizer. "He is adored by all who have the pleasure of meeting and working with him."

Yurkanin is known for his work with The Savoy Company and the Unitarian Church of Cherry Hill. He has also played or taught at Temple University, the University of the Arts, and several high schools in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

In an update posted on December 20, Davidson said Yurkanin has encountered additional medical challenges, delaying his transfer to a rehabilitation facility.

"Mark has had some symptomatic problems which has led the Cooper staff to perform some more tests," she wrote. "Mark’s condition may have long-term effects that are impossible to determine at this point."

Starling Voice Studio showed support for its longtime coach, collaborator, and pianist.

"He is one of the brightest lights in my life, please send healing and loving thoughts his way," the Philadelphia music center posted on Facebook.

The fundraiser aimed to help Yurkanin with his medical bills and lost income due to his inability to take part in professional musical performances.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Mark Yurkanin.

