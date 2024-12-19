Early Morning House Fire Kills Cherry Hill Woman, Firefighters Say

A Severn Avenue resident was killed in the fire on Thursday, Dec. 19, the Cherry Hill Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Firefighters first responded to the scene at around 3 a.m., according to a previous post.

The victim's name or identity hasn't been released as of press time. NBC10 Philadelphia reported that the person killed was a woman in a second-story bedroom.

Crews arrived within four minutes of being dispatched and found the second floor of the home on the 1200 block engulfed in flames. Two other residents escaped safely after smoke detectors alerted them to the danger.

Firefighters urged residents to ensure their smoke detectors are working properly and to practice home escape plans.

"As we approach the upcoming holidays, we encourage residents to take a few minutes to visit our website and check the attached safety sheets," the fire department said.

Firefighters also said they would return to the Severn Avenue neighborhood over the weekend to connect with residents, answer fire safety questions, and offer smoke detector inspections.

