Woman, 34, Dead, Young Man Seriously Injured In Carteret Crash: Prosecutor

The crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. and involved at West Carteret Bridge on Roosevelt Avenue where an Infiniti and a Toyota Camry had collided, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Theodore Nycz said.

The driver of the Infiniti, Cristina Flores, 34, Avenel , was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Toyota Camry, a 23-year-old man from Carteret, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact Detective Guzman of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181 or Detective Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354.

