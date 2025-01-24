Carteret Man Faces Manslaughter Charges In Crash That Killed Avenel Woman Leaving Parents' Home

Jair Montero-Moran was behind the wheel of the Toyota Camry that struck Cristina Flores in an Infiniti on the West Carteret Bridge on Roosevelt Avenue, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Theodore Nycz said.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, while Montero-Moran sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains, authorities said.

An investigation determined Montero-Moran caused the crash and he was charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, authorities said.

A GoFundMe for Montero-Moran launched by his sister-in-law said he suffered two broken legs and required surgery. The campaign had raised more than $5,000 as of press time.

A GoFundMe for Flores said she was leaving her parents' house in Carteret when she was struck.

"Cristina was a vibrant spirit, whose kindness ad unwavering love touched the lives of all who knew her," her obituary at Gorny and Gorny Funeral Home reads.

"She loved photography & the beach. She was silly and had a wonderful sense of humor. She kept her family together. She was passionate about life and had an extraordinary ability to make everyone feel valued and loved, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of family and friends."

