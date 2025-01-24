Carteret Father Critically Injured Newborn Baby: Middlesex County Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 1:06 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Clauss Street for an infant with facial and head injuries, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Theodore Nycz said.

The baby was transported to Saint Peters Hospital for treatment where he has remained in critical condition, authorities said.

Ezekiel Crespo, the baby's father, was with the baby when the injuries occurred and charged with attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Crespo is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center, authorities said.

