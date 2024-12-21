Mostly Cloudy 31°

Avery Dowe Charged With Possessing Child Abuse Material

A 24-year-old man from the Erma section of Lower Township is facing charges after investigators found child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) on multiple phones seized from his home, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis announced on Saturday, Dec. 21.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels
 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger
Avery Dowe’s arrest stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip, which revealed he had downloaded and shared images and videos of CSAM.

On December 17, 2024, law enforcement executed a court-authorized search warrant at Dowe’s residence. During the search, a computer and multiple cell phones were seized. Forensic analysis of the devices revealed they contained CSAM, prosecutors said

Dowe was arrested on December 19 and charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials. He remains in custody at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, awaiting court proceedings.

If convicted, Dowe faces a sentence of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison.

Prosecutor Sutherland emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit and ICAC Task Force to combat child exploitation. Residents are encouraged to report any information about such activities to the prosecutor’s office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously via cmcpo.tips.

