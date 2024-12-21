Avery Dowe’s arrest stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip, which revealed he had downloaded and shared images and videos of CSAM.

On December 17, 2024, law enforcement executed a court-authorized search warrant at Dowe’s residence. During the search, a computer and multiple cell phones were seized. Forensic analysis of the devices revealed they contained CSAM, prosecutors said

Dowe was arrested on December 19 and charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials. He remains in custody at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, awaiting court proceedings.

If convicted, Dowe faces a sentence of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison.

Prosecutor Sutherland emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit and ICAC Task Force to combat child exploitation. Residents are encouraged to report any information about such activities to the prosecutor’s office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously via cmcpo.tips.

