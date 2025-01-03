Fair 38°

SHARE

Suspect Wanted For Planting Card Skimmer At Burlington 7-Eleven, Police Say

Police were looking for whoever put a skimming device on a credit card reader at a Burlington Township convenience store, authorities said.

A man suspected of placing a skimmer on a card reader at a 7-Eleven in Burlington Township, NJ, on January 1, 2025.

A man suspected of placing a skimmer on a card reader at a 7-Eleven in Burlington Township, NJ, on January 1, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Burlington Township Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

A man was seen on surveillance video attaching the skimmer on the card reader at a register in the 7-Eleven on Columbus Road, the Burlington Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers were called to the store at around 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Security video captured the suspect entering the 7-Eleven at approximately 5 p.m. The man posed as a customer, waited for the store clerk to turn away, and quickly connected the device to the card reader. 

The suspect then left the store without drawing attention. He wore a black hat with a Miller logo on it and a black zip-up sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect or other similar cases should call Burlington Township police at 609-239-4486.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE