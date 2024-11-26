Arsonist Set Mattress On Fire, Displacing Residents At Landisville Motel: Police

Shawn Negron, 31, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 25, the Franklin Township Police Department said in a news release. His address was listed as the Budget Lodge on South Harding Highway in the Landisville section of Buena.

Franklin Township police responded to the fire at the motel at around 1:24 p.m. Initial reports indicated a room was engulfed in flames, with witnesses suggesting the blaze may have been intentionally started.

Investigators said Negron was responsible for setting the mattress in his room on fire before leaving the motel. Negron was found at a nearby business shortly after and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported but several tenants were displaced after the fire caused damage to their rooms. State fire investigators responded to the scene, along with firefighters from East Vineland, Forest Grove, and Vineland.

Negron, who's originally from Vineland, was charged with second-degree arson, third-degree causing or risking widespread injury or damage, and third-degree criminal mischief. He was held at the Atlantic County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Franklin Township police at 856-694-1415.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Buena and receive free news updates.