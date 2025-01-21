Woman Airlifted Following Route 31 Head-On Crash: Raritan Twp PD

At 11:53 a.m. authorities responded to 361 State Highway 31 for a crash between Ford F-250 and a Jeep Liberty, after the Liberty which was traveling northbound veered into the southbound lane, Raritan Township police said.

The driver of the Jeep was trapped in her vehicle and suffered severe head and neck injuries, police said. Emergency crews extricated her from the wreckage, and she was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 29-year-old man from Somerville, NJ, was also trapped in his vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Fatal Accident Collision Team responded to assist in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

