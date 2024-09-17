Overcast 68°

Chick-fil-A Could Be Replacing Shuttered Bridgewater Ruby Tuesday's On Route 202

Another Chick-fil-A could be coming to Somerset County.

A Chick-fil-A has been proposed for Bridgewater.

 Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A, Inc.
Sam Barron

The popular fast food eatery, home to its famous chicken sandwiches and for always being closed on Sunday, has an application before the planning board in Bridgewater to open a location at the Towne Square Shopping Center on Route 202. 

The planning board will consider the application at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Chick-fil-A would take over the site of a Ruby Tuesday's that shuttered in 2018. 

Chick-fil-A is proposing to shutter the current building and construct a 4,989 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru and 44 parking spaces. The restaurant would seat 92 people.

If approved, the restaurant would be Chick-fil-A's second in Somerset County, with the other location being on Route 22 in Watchung. 

Chick-fil-A has also proposed a 6,100 square foot restaurant in Hillsborough on Route 206. The Hillsborough Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider its proposal at its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

To view Chick-fil-A's application, click here.

