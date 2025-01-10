House Manager At Bridgeton Treatment Facility Sexually Assaulted Two Residents: Prosecutor

Brian Taylor used his supervisory position as a house manager at the facility to force and/or coerce victims so he could perform sexual acts upon them, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Last August, authorities began investigating a sexual assault of a male resident at the facility, authorities said. An investigation by prosecutors and Bridgeton police turned up a second victim, authorities said.

Taylor is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault by force or coercion, and two counts of aggravated sexual contact, authorities said.

