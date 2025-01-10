Fair 34°

SHARE

House Manager At Bridgeton Treatment Facility Sexually Assaulted Two Residents: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old Vineland resident and house manager at the Kintock Group, a residential treatment facility in Bridgeton, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two male residents on Thursday, Jan. 9, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Bridgeton (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the Bridgeton (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Bridgeton Police Department, NJ
Sam Barron

Brian Taylor used his supervisory position as a house manager at the facility to force and/or coerce victims so he could perform sexual acts upon them, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Last August, authorities began investigating a sexual assault of a male resident at the facility, authorities said. An investigation by prosecutors and Bridgeton police turned up a second victim, authorities said.

Taylor is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault by force or coercion, and two counts of aggravated sexual contact, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeton-Upper Deerfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE