Bridgeton Woman Killed After Running Stop Sign In Fairfield Township Crash: Troopers

A Bridgeton woman died and her passenger was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck at a Fairfield Township intersection, authorities said.

The intersection of Cumberland County routes 692 and 722 in Fairfield Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Angie Doza-Rudas, 35, was killed at the intersection of Cumberland County routes 692 and 722, a state police spokesperson said on Monday, Dec. 9. Troopers responded to the scene at around 7:27 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Investigators said Doza-Rudas was driving a Ford Fusion north on County Route 722 (Clarks Pond Road) when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Her car entered the intersection and was struck by a Ford F-550 heading east on County Route 692 (Rahmah Road).

Doza-Rudas was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries. Her passenger, a 27-year-old Bridgeton man, suffered serious injuries, while the Ford driver had minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation.

