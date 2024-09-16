'You Were Great': Brick Township Bar Welcomes Conor McGregor As A 'Notorious' Guest

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor made an appearance at River Rock Restaurant & Marina on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The waterfront bar on Route 70 shared social media pictures and video of the UFC fighter.

McGregor's visit was to promote his Forged Irish Stout beer.

"What a great time it was to have you visit River Rock!" the bar posted on Facebook. "The delicious Forged Stout was pouring all night and you were great, guy!"

The former featherweight and lightweight champion shared a short Instagram video of himself dancing behind the bar. The Irish fighter also owns his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.

The 36-year-old also paid tribute to 9/11 victims during a toast marking 23 years since the terrorist attacks.

"It's so important that we all unite, show courage, show strength, and show togetherness," McGregor said while addressing the River Rock crowd.

Earlier in the day, McGregor appeared at the Total Wine & More store in River Edge. He also poured pints and handed out shots at Chickie's & Pete's in south Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 12.

McGregor's visit to the Garden State and Philly also came before a busy weekend in combat sports. UFC 306 was in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 14 as the first sporting event held inside the Sphere.

Men's bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O'Malley by unanimous decision during the event also called Noche UFC. In the other headlining fight, Valentina Shevchenko also beat Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision in a women's flyweight bout.

On the same night as UFC 306, boxer Canelo Álvarez defeated Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision.

