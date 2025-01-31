$9K Theft Gets Former Brick Rec Director Probation: Prosecutor

Daniel Santaniello, 46, pleaded guilty last month to theft, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Santaniello was previously the recreation director for Brick Township. The New Jersey Recreation & Park Association gave him their "Professional of the Year Award" in 2016.

Investigators said Santaniello abused his position to charge private organizations cash to use township recreational facilities, including softball fields. Instead of depositing the funds into township accounts, he kept the money and issued fraudulent permits to conceal the theft, Billhimer said.

Santaniello pocketed about $9,260 in funds intended for the township, Billhimer said. As part of his plea agreement, Santaniello resigned from his position, forfeited future public employment, and repaid the stolen money, Billhimer said.

