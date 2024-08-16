Fair 86°

Three Men Robbed Sussex County Motel Guests At Gunpoint: Authorities

Two Allentown, PA men were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 13, after robbing people at a motel at gunpoint in Sussex County last week, authorities said.

Sam Barron

At 5:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, three masked men entered a room at the Cobmin Ridge Motel in Branchville and robbed the occupants at gunpoint, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan and Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said.

An investigation led police to Allentown, where they arrested, Vincent Cruz, 34, and Osnil Valez, 32, authorities said. 

The two charged with with robbery and firearms-related offenses in connection with the incident, authorities said. An extradition to New Jersey is pending, authorities said. One suspect remains at large.

