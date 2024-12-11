Six People Arrested, Including Four Juveniles After Assault, Robbery: Bayonne Police

At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to East 35th Street where a man said he was exiting his residence and when he observed six people rummaging through his vehicle, Bayonne police said. When he asked them to stop, he was assaulted by the sextet, police said.

During the assault, his cell phone, wallet and jacket were taken before the group fled the scene, police said. Officers located a group matching the description of the assailants on the platform of the 34th Street Light Rail station and the victim was able to confirm they were the parties involved, police said.

On the platform, officers located the victim’s jacket and a bookbag which were both in close proximity to the group, police said. The bookbag contained the victim’s cellular phone and a red colored BB gun with an extended magazine that was painted black to imitate a firearm, police said.

The six were taken into custody, police said. Naairah Kahoro, a 19-year-old Bayonne resident and Jordan Yeade, an 18-year-old Bayonne resident were charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, police said. Kahoro was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm, police said.

The juveniles were charged with assault and robbery, police said.

